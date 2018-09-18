Caught red handed: Adani rewrites report to cover illegal work

Sep 18th 2018

The Queensland Government must refer Adani to the police after the company today admitted providing false information to government, GetUp says.

Adani today confessed it provided false and misleading information in its first annual return to the Queensland Government and have sought to change the record.

The penalty for Adani providing false and misleading information in its annual return is two years jail under the Environmental Protection Act and three years under the Criminal Code.



GetUp campaign director Sam Regester said Adani had been caught red handed.

“Just last week when we revealed Adani has been clearing land and drilling into groundwater, Adani swore it was playing by the rule book. Now, in the face of investigations from the Queensland and Federal governments, it has fessed up,” Mr Regester said.



“Who could possibly forget clearing enough land to fill the Gabba and drilling six holes directly into aquifers connected to the Great Artesian Basin?

“This company can’t be trusted.

“The Department of Environment and Science should now take action for misleading or deceptive conduct and refer the false oath to the police.



“Adani has disturbed 28,283 square metres and drilled six holes into Queensland’s groundwater. It then told the Queensland Government zero work had been done and were even disrespectful enough to claim a fee reduction on the back of its lie. How can anyone trust this rogue company?

“Half of Queensland is in drought and Adani is a live threat to Australia’s groundwater. They don’t care about anything. Not farmers, not communities, not the truth or the law.”

“It’s time to refer this company to the police and stop this mine for good.”

High resolution aerial stills and vision of Adani's illegal work can be found here: https://www.coastandcountry.org.au/