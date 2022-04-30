CoalMo statue finally reveals the real Scott Morrison

Apr 30th 2022

Politicians on the campaign trail in Melbourne were joined by a new personality today ‒ a life-sized bust of Scott Morrison made entirely out of coal. #CoalMo is a collaboration between GetUp, Pratt and climate activism lab Rouser.

Politicians on the campaign trail in Melbourne were joined by a new personality today ‒ a life-sized bust of Scott Morrison made entirely out of coal.

Standing at 186 centimetres and weighing 40 kilos, the coal-and-resin bust of Morrison by Sydney-based artist Louis Pratt is a callback to Morrison's infamous "this is coal, don't be scared" speech on the floor of Parliament in 2017.

As the Morrison Government doubles down on subsidising coal, oil and gas giants and blocking any meaningful action to combat the climate crisis, Morrison's coal-based doppelganger will be touring seats in Melbourne where his atrocious record on climate change is on the nose with voters.

#CoalMo is a collaboration between GetUp, Pratt and climate activism lab Rouser.

GetUp Climate Justice Campaign Director Kathryn McCallum said:

"We're very excited to debut #CoalMo. He's a perfect representation of the real Scott Morrison: coal down to the bones, and stuck permanently in the past.

"It's been nearly a decade since the Abbott Government repealed the law that made polluters pay for their pollution in 2013. Nine years and four Liberals leaders later, the Morrison Government is no closer to a decent climate policy. Just this week, Matt Canavan said the Morrison Government's net-zero target by 2050 is 'dead'.

"We know that voters care deeply about climate change, and want the next government to take strong action to cut coal and gas pollution. But the Morrison Government is doubling down on its commitment to its fossil fuel-industry donors. They're subsidising burning coal, oil and gas to the tune of $22,000 of public money every minute, and acting as a handbrake on strong global climate action.

“Under Scott Morrison’s climate policy shambles, people have copped a 141 per cent jump in electricity prices in the March quarter. Coal is expensive and households are paying.

“Scott Morrison wants to lock households into expensive, polluting fuels like coal, oil and gas – so big corporations can keep reaping billions in profits.

"So #CoalMo will be touring marginal seats, letting voters know exactly what Scott Morrison's made of. We can't wait to see what kind of reception he gets."

GetUp’s Goldstein Campaign Lead, David Cazzulino, said:

"We're expecting #CoalMo to get a big welcome across Goldstein. He made a splash at the Brighton Beach Boxes today, and he'll be touring around other marginal seats reminding voters exactly what they can expect from the Morrison Government.

"Voters in Goldstein care deeply about climate change and are among the most engaged in the country. They know climate change is something that affects all of us, no matter where we live. And they know that the Morrison Government has abandoned people trying to get their homes and lives back after devastating disasters.

"You'll be seeing a lot more of #CoalMo in the weeks to come. We were just happy we had such a big first day!"

Goldstein GetUp volunteer Danie King said:

“I’ve lived in Goldstein for 20 years. I know many other locals who agree that we desperately need climate leadership this election. Our local MP Tim Wilson and the Morrison Government are all spin and have no plan to cut coal and gas pollution this decade and move to clean renewable energy.”

ENDS

Media contact: Alex McKinnon, 0411 829 334

Interviews and photos available on request.

Authorised by Paul Oosting, GetUp, 1/52 Reservoir Street, Surry Hills