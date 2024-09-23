Community stands against Dutton's toxic nuclear scheme outside today’s speech

Sep 23rd 2024

“Pushing slow-to-build nuclear allows polluting coal and gas to burn for decades longer, exacerbating the climate impacts we’re already seeing with extreme floods, fires and heat."

In a powerful display of public opposition, community members rallied today outside Peter Dutton’s address at the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) in Sydney. The protest, organised by GetUp and allies, and supported by its nationwide membership, voiced strong rejection of Dutton’s controversial push for nuclear power in Australia.

As part of the action, GetUp members from across the country funded a striking billboard that circled the event, delivering a clear message to Dutton and the Coalition: Australians reject their toxic nuclear scheme.

Amy Gordon, Chief Campaigns Officer at GetUp and Goreng Goreng woman said:

“Peter Dutton and the hard right are trying to divide and distract our communities by pushing their toxic nuclear scheme. But today community members turned out in force to say no to radioactive nuclear plants.

“For decades, First Nations communities have led the fight to protect water, land and community health from uranium mining and nuclear waste dumps. But Dutton continues to keep communities in the dark about the risks and costs of his seven proposed nuclear plants.

“Pushing slow-to-build nuclear allows polluting coal and gas to burn for decades longer, exacerbating the climate impacts we’re already seeing with extreme floods, fires and heat.

“The only people who benefit from Dutton’s radioactive scheme are mining billionaires like Gina Rinehart.

“Together, we’re building a movement to take on the Coalition’s dangerous anti-renewables and pro-nuclear disinformation – and stop Peter Dutton becoming Prime Minister.”