Malcolm Turnbull to join Tim Flannery and Carla McGrath to launch 'The Climate Cure'

Nov 10th 2020

The Honourable Malcolm Turnbull, 29th Prime Minister of Australia, will join renowned climate scientist Tim Flannery for GetUp's exclusive launch of Flannery's new book, The Climate Cure, on Tuesday, November 17.

Facilitated by GetUp chair Carla McGrath, Flannery, Turnbull and a panel of leading figures across Australia's climate movement will discuss how Australia can move beyond decades of gridlock and take real action to address the climate crisis.

GetUp National Director Paul Oosting said:

“We're delighted that The Hon. Malcolm Turnbull will be joining GetUp's launch of *The Climate Cure. *The fight to secure Australia's climate for future generations is one that transcends politics.

"As the United States returns to the Paris Agreement, the New South Wales state government moves on scaling up renewable energy and the climate movement continues to gather momentum around the world, a conversation about how we move beyond denial and political apathy is more urgent than ever. We're eager to hear what insights and solutions our panellists have to offer."

Secure tickets to the launch here.

Media Contact: Alex McKinnon - 0411 829 334