Dark money fueling Advance Australia

Feb 7th 2024

Advance Australia is a slush fund for the far-right, set up as a campaigning arm for the Liberal party to do Peter Dutton’s bidding.

According to the AEC disclosures, far-right lobby group Advance Australia has amassed over $5.2 million in donations last year alone.

Of this total $2.4m, or 47% were funds from unknown sources or untraceable dark money.

GetUp CEO, Larissa Baldwin-Roberts said:

“Advance Australia is a slush fund for the far-right, set up as a campaigning arm for the Liberal party to do Peter Dutton’s bidding.

“The dirty tactics of disinformation and fear-mongering used by Advance Australia brings a constant attack of far-right destruction on our society.

“We’re not afraid to take on Advance Australia’s far-right rhetoric, lifting the veil on their dark money practices and countering their divisive tactics.

“You can’t buy people power. Everyday people want to live on a healthy planet, in a more fair and just world, they don’t want fear and division.

“GetUp is a fiercely independent and community funded organisation, we have never donated, or received a donation, from any political party – ever.

“We also do not, and will never, accept donations from any companies or foundations that contravene the values of the GetUp movement or do not align with our mission and goals.

“GetUp not only meets our disclosure obligations to the AEC, but voluntarily discloses above and beyond what is required of us.”

ENDS

Notes to Editors