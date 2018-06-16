Dickson Campaign Launch

Jun 16th 2018

Brisbane GetUp members and community groups will today launch an election campaign in the federal seat of Dickson designed to oust sitting conservative MP Peter Dutton.

MEDIA RELEASE: Saturday, June 16

GetUp members and the especially established GetUp Dickson Action Group are sending a message that if you support hard right policies you will pay an electoral penalty. The event is a chance to meet the everyday people changing the way we do politics in Australia.

GetUp Action Network Director Ellen Roberts said everyday Brisbane residents will use grassroots campaigning backed by state of the art technology to campaign from now until election day.

“GetUp members believe Peter Dutton is dragging the Turnbull Government to the extreme right and his views have no place in Australian politics.

“GetUp members stand for an Australia where multiculturalism is valued and democracy is protected.

“Our Action Groups are full of ordinary Australians, mums and dads, that are taking democracy into their own hands and won’t stop until they cost Dutton votes on election day.

“Our campaign is being led by people that have been inspired to take political action for the first time, they are working hard to get ready for this event and for the months of campaigning ahead.”

TIME: 12pm

LOCATION: Hills District Community Centre 291 Dawson Parade, Arana Hills.

PICTURE/VISION/TALENT

Interviews available with GetUp members inspired to take political action for the first time.