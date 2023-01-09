Divisive politics will not win, the people’s ‘yes’ vote will

Jan 9th 2023

It is time to address the divisiveness of Australian politicians and the political wedges they continue to use as a clear tactic to stir up controversy.

The only people that have treated Australians ‘like mugs’ over the lack of detail before a vote is Peter Dutton and the Liberal Party, who for the past decade, had a culture of cover up and secrecy that undermined people's faith in our institutions and our democracy.

The details of the Voice to Parliament may be left unfinished but it is down to all of us to finish it together, voting ‘yes’ is just the beginning and we cannot fail in trying to right the wrongs of our past.

GetUp CEO and Widjabul Wia-bal woman, Larissa Baldwin-Roberts said:

“It is time to address the divisiveness of Australian politicians and the political wedges they continue to use as a clear tactic to stir up controversy, whilst dancing in the reactionary tune of the Murdoch press and their favourite culture war.

“Australia has become a dangerously complacent country that allows politicians like Dutton to use this moment to transparently attack a vision where we can start to have deep conversations about what our future looks like - instead allowing cynical political games to be played with dog whistle politics.

“This is the same old divisive Peter Dutton who boycotted the apology to the stolen generations, not the changed man his PR team is trying to sell voters.

“We need to address the growing inequality in this country that First Nations people and communities face and to have deep conversations about what our democracy looks like. Our vision for a fair and flourishing Australia has truth-telling, treaty and self-determination as its foundation.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity for First Nations justice. These political party stunts Dutton is trying to create will derail and irreparably damage the fights for treaty, land rights and truth telling in this country.

“GetUp speaks for over a million members who are prepared to stand with us and do the work that politicians are not brave enough to do. This is what will set the course for equality and justice and create a better future for us all.”

In the lead up to the referendum GetUp will be having powerful conversations and organising in our communities, we’ll be turning our attention back to the ballot box – for the historic referendum to enshrine a First Nations Voice to Parliament.

