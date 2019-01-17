Dutton, Abbott country’s most loathed politicians

Jan 17th 2019

It’s official! Peter Dutton is Australia’s most unwanted politician, closely followed by fellow Hard Right leader Tony Abbott.

The ranking of Australia’s most loathed politicians comes after a massive 28,700 everyday people voted for the hard right politicians they think are doing the most to block action on climate change and prevent Australia from becoming a more fair and just place to live.

National Director Paul Oosting said the votes to the Let’s Vote Out the Hard Right website, will help determine which hard right MPs GetUp targets in the upcoming federal election.

“Freeing Parliament from politicians like this will pave the way for multi-party action to address climate change, drive investment in renewable energy and end the deliberate inhumane treatment of refugees,” he said.

“These are the politicians who took down their own prime minister to prevent even the slightest political action on climate change.

“Australia can become a world leader in renewable energy. We can close Manus and Nauru and ensure all refugees find safety. We can make the ABC bigger and better than ever before. We can stop tormenting jobseekers and start talking about a National Jobs Guarantee. If, and only if, we sweep away the Hard Right wreckers for good.”

GetUp is now working to decide how many hard right MPs it will target, taking into account how many volunteer hours and donations are likely to be contributed ahead of the election.

“Everyday people want better than what we’ve got right now. This huge public support offers an exciting opportunity to make this our most impactful election campaign to date. GetUp members are raring to talk to voters over the phone, in the street and at polling booths across the country on election day.”