Everyday people conquer corporate tax cuts

Aug 22nd 2018

The defeat of the Turnbull government’s centrepiece economic policy is a victory for everyday people, GetUp National Director Paul Oosting said.



“The Greens, Centre Alliance, Tim Storer and the Labor Party have done what’s best for the country. Blocking an $80 billion tax handout for the largest corporations is a win for our schools and hospitals, and it’s a win for everyday people,” Mr Oosting said.

“That the Turnbull Government was trying to give the big banks $17 billion in tax cuts following the stories of criminal behaviour emerging from the Royal Commission tells you everything you need to know about who this government works for.”



GetUp members have been fighting against these tax cuts since they were announced in 2017. More than 12,000 GetUp members emailed their MP, 8,000 members chipped in to spread the word, and hundreds around the country picked up the phone to call their Senators at crucial moments.



“Everyday people raising their voices together will always come out on top against cashed up corporate lobbyists. Cynical, multi-million dollar ad buys, will always be less persuasive than real voters having real conversations with their representatives.”