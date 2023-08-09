Federal Cultural Heritage Act needed to stop another Juukan Gorge

Aug 9th 2023

Confusion over Western Australia’s new cultural heritage laws is being homogenized by the no-alition and far-right opponents of the voice who are using the referendum to run a much bigger political scare campaign.

We need federal laws that protect sacred sites and that listen to First Nations leaders. GetUp is calling on the Albanese government to legislate a Federal Cultural Heritage Act that protects sacred sites, giving Traditional Owners the right to veto destruction.

GetUp CEO Larissa Baldwin-Roberts said:

“Cultural heritage laws are being used as a political football by the no campaign who are aggressively spreading misinformation and racist rhetoric that threatens to throw our work for First Nations justice back generations.’

“Right now there are no comprehensive federal laws that protect cultural heritage and a patchwork of state and territory legislation that’s inconsistent and will lead to more destruction similar to Juukan Gorge.

“We put our sites at risk when Traditional Owners don’t have an equal seat at the table and veto rights to stop projects that threaten cultural heritage - investment needs to be made to ensure that this legislation receives adequate First Nations consultation with Traditional Owners, not just mining corporations.”

