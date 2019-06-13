Fight not over against Adani’s sham approval

Jun 13th 2019

Adani may have bullied their way into a sham groundwater approval but it’s not over yet. GetUp’s Environmental Justice Campaigns Director Sam Regester says Adani still has a long way to go before it can start its climate wrecking, water guzzling, reef destroying mine.

“Adani’s water approval is a slap in the face to everyone already feeling the brunt of this gruelling drought.

“65% of Queensland is in drought. We’re not going to stop fighting to protect it.

“Instead sustaining farms, serving local communities or keeping rivers healthy, Adani wants to use Queensland’s precious water to wash their coal to make it clean enough to sell.

“This is a hurdle, but thankfully we know that Adani Australia doesn’t have insurance, a contractor, two further Federal Approvals{: target="_blank"}, consent from Traditional Owners or a social license to operate. And it’s still being investigated for illegally drilling into Queensland’s aquifers as we speak.

“This is far from over, we will be there every step of the way fighting for our water and our climate.”