Finally, an honest "government" ad about studying in Australia

Dec 8th 2020

As the Morrison Government ramps up its outreach efforts to entice international students back to Australia, "Study in Australia: You pay us, we ignore you!" is a very official* tourism campaign informing international students about the type of experience they can expect to have in Australia while the Government refuses to offer them any financial support during the Covid crisis.

GetUp Human Rights Campaigner and "tourism" spokesperson Tessa Pang said:

"To anyone looking to study abroad, we here in Australia say: welcome! We hope you're looking forward to getting to know our beautiful country while the Morrison Government completely abandons you during a time of crisis!

"Countries like Canada, New Zealand and the UK have offered financial assistance to international students struggling through the Covid pandemic, but here in Australia, you'll receive no support whatsoever!

"What you can expect though, is to queue up for hours to get a free meal from charities, struggle to stay off the streets and spend your life savings just to survive. Just like 14% of international students who've recently experienced homelessness, and the 46% who are regularly skipping meals!

“So come on down to Australia, where we can guarantee you a Government that disregards the enormous contributions you make to our communities and economy ($40 billion a year, to be precise), and instead completely turns their back on you, just when you need them most!

"Study in Australia: You pay us, we ignore you!"

Spokespeople:

Tessa Pang, Human Rights Campaigner at GetUp

Ali Amin, Welfare Officer at the National Union of Students

Jackie Chen, Student Organiser at the SA Labour Information Hub

*Very much not official.

