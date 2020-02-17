GetUp announces Carla McGrath as Chair to lead new vision

Feb 17th 2020

GetUp is delighted to announce that current Board member Carla McGrath is the newly elected Chair of the million member strong organisation.

A proud Torres Strait Islander woman, Carla McGrath is a Kubin (Moa Island) descendent who’s family call Waiben (Thursday Island) home. Raised on the Australian mainland, she retains strong family and community ties to the Torres Strait.

Carla McGrath offers extensive professional leadership experience in public policy and has served as a highly effective GetUp board member since March 2016.

Ms McGrath replaces Dr Phil Ireland, who served as Chair for the past three years. GetUp is fortunate that Phil Ireland remains on the board and continues to contribute his invaluable directorship expertise and global perspective.

Carla McGrath, GetUp Chair said:

“I am honored to be elected as the new Chair of GetUp.

“It’s a crucial time for First Nations leadership as we collaborate to build a broad, strong progressive movement.

“There is so much to learn from the cultural practices of thousands of years of First Nations governance in communities, and I’m proud that GetUp is leading in this space.

“On behalf of everyone at GetUp I would like to thank Dr Phil Ireland for his stewardship over the past three years. Phil has delivered governance excellence and fostered a strong culture with positive working relationships that we will continue to build on together,” said Carla McGrath.

Paul Oosting, GetUp National Director said:

"Carla’s appointment is an exciting and historic moment, marking the first time a First Nations person has led the organisation.

“Carla is a proud Torres Strait Islander woman and brings a wealth of expertise and experience in First Nations public policy, governance and collaborative leadership.

“We are proud to welcome Carla to lead our new organisational vision, which has justice for First Nations people at its heart,” said Paul Oosting.



See Carla McGrath’s profile. Headshot available on request{: target="_blank"}.