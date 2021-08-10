“Passing The Message Stick” - transformative change for First Nations self-determination and justice

Aug 10th 2021

Today’s launch of Passing the Message Stick is the result of a two-year research project to change the story for First Nations self-determination and justice, building public support to create transformative change.

This practical guide shows that when narratives centre on strength and capability, First Nations advocates and changemakers, and their allies, can build majority support for self-determination and justice.

[Passing The Message Stick ](<This practical guide shows that when narratives centre on strength and capability, First Nations advocates and changemakers, and their allies, can build majority support for self-determination and justice.

Passing The Message Stick has been led by a Steering Committee of pre-eminent First Nations advocates, and supported by GetUp, Original Power and Australian Progress.

“Passing The Message Stick” report co-author and GetUp First Nations Justice Campaign Director Larissa Baldwin said:>)has been led by a Steering Committee of pre-eminent First Nations advocates, and supported by GetUp, Original Power and Australian Progress.

“Passing The Message Stick” report co-author and GetUp First Nations Justice Campaign Director Larissa Baldwin said:

“We're excited to share the results of a two-year research project to find messages that are effective in building public support for First Nations self-determination and justice.

“As First Nations people, we’re the first storytellers and we need to share our truth.

“This guide shows us how to express this fundamental truth, and tell a story that is ours, inspired by the messages shared by past movements and campaigns our communities led and won.

“The words we use matter. When we share our vision and truth, we can build powerful movements and win public policy changes our communities are calling for.

“Positive signs from the research give us plenty to be hopeful about.

“Passing The Message Stick” Steering Committee member Dr Jackie Huggins AM said:

“This research project is an offering to all First Nations advocates working towards self-determination and justice for our people.

“On behalf of the Steering Committee I want to acknowledge and thank the incredible community of First Nations advocates and allies who’ve made this project possible. Thank you for everything you do, and for passing on the message stick.