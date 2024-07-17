GetUp calls to protect Australian democracy amid global political violence

Jul 17th 2024

In the wake of an assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump at a political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, GetUp is emphasising the critical need to protect Australian democracy from escalating political violence and extremism.

Here at home, threats to the safety of our communities have dangerously increased. We are disappointed where our political leadership took us in the referendum and crucial questions and concerns about First Nations justice in this country remain.

Antisemitism and Islamophobia are surging, with tangible consequences. As a society, we must condemn all forms of hatred and intolerance. We must counteract the spread of online hate and disinformation, fueled by those who seek to sow fear, distrust, and division.

GetUp calls on all Australians to reaffirm their commitment to democracy by promoting values of love, justice, and unity. Building progress and participation in our democracy is a role for everyone. We must stand united against these forces of division and hate to ensure a safe and inclusive Australia.

Larissa Baldwin-Roberts, CEO of GetUp, said:

“Justifying dehumanising rhetoric, violence, and intimidation by believing one's cause is nobler or suffering greater than the other side's is a superhighway to hell. The vast majority of Australians from all backgrounds reject this.

“To these dark forces, playing out against our democracy we have a message: this is not who we are. We turn away from hate. We stand by our principles, and in our resolve, to live free from violence and fear. Whatever our deeply-felt causes, concerns, disagreements and disputes – you will never succeed here.

“We must reject the politics of dehumanisation and fear,” Baldwin-Roberts continued. “Our collective resolve to live free from violence and intimidation is crucial now more than ever.

“Australia’s social cohesion offers protection from violent extremism, and must be safeguarded and strengthened. That means responsible rhetoric, moral leadership, and economic policies that don’t leave people out in the cold. At GetUp, we work for all three.”

