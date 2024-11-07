GetUp commits to mobilising voters to prevent Dutton’s control and unchecked power

Nov 7th 2024

It's time to stand together, protect the truth, and drive forward the values we share. Get up and join our movement!

With Donald Trump’s re-election in the United States, we’re reminded of the challenges we face globally: a rollback on climate commitments, attacks on the rights of women and marginalised communities, and efforts to stifle public participation and protest.

But here in Australia, we have a choice. With our federal election on the horizon, now is the time for us to get up and take action. GetUp will campaign hard in marginal seats to shut down Dutton’s pathway to government.

GetUp CEO, Larissa Baldwin-Roberts said:

“Dutton has built a political career imitating the want-to-be dictator Trump. He is not fit to be Prime Minister. His politics are all fear, hate and division, he has no plan to help everyday people that are doing it tough. He wants to derail climate action while our communities are being pummelled by climate disasters. He is promising to serve the political interests of Rupert Murdoch, Clive Palmer and Gina Rinehart.

“GetUp campaigns for a fairer future for everyone, no matter who you love, where you come from, how much you earn, who you worship or the colour of your skin. Our movement will shut down Dutton’s pathway to government and campaign for things that actually matter for everyday people.

“GetUp is calling on Labor to urgently legislate political donation reform, while they have the support in parliament, to prevent billionaires like Rupert Murdoch, Clive Palmer and Gina Rinehart from buying our elections like Elon Musk did, and like they have done many times before. Labor has a duty to protect our democracy - they have the numbers to legislate this reform, no excuse, no waiting to after the election - voters need reform now.”

