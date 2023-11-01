GetUp condemns Price’s comments

Nov 1st 2023

GetUp condemns the comments made by Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians, Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, claiming there was ‘manipulation’ in remote communities.

GetUp CEO and Widjabul Wia-bal woman Larissa Baldwin-Roberts said:

“Jacinta Nampijinpa Price’s arguments show her paternalistic behaviour - enforcing voter suppression, a move that is harmful to remote communities.

"First Nations people turned out, they brought their communities to the polls, some of them for the first time, they have voted for change.

“We need to do everything we can to ensure that First Nations communities are heard, we need to respect the bush vote in this referendum and beyond.”

“GetUp will continue to ensure that regional and remote communities have the information they need to make their vote count on the issues that matter most to them – from cultural heritage, to housing and cost of living.”

