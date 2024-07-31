GetUp highlights decline in living standards amid 3.8% CPI increase

Jul 31st 2024

Today, as new figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics reveal, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.8% over 12 months to June 2024, with the most significant price rises this quarter being housing (+1.1%) and food and non-alcoholic beverages (+1.2%). This continuing increase underscores the severity of an economic system in need of reprogramming.

GetUp is capturing stories from thousands of Australians across the country doing it tough, and says it’s time for the government to stand up to corporate greed, reform decades of failed policies and ensure our economy better delivers for everyday people.

GetUp’s Chief Campaigns Officer Amy Gordon said:

"Our economic system favours the wealthy over everyday Australians. For 40 years, governments have prioritised corporations and banks, resulting in rising costs for most of us while the rich enjoy record profits and million-dollar salaries.

“People are rightly questioning why those who can least afford it are expected to cop all the pain and sacrifice. We don’t have a ‘cost-of-living’ crisis. We have a crisis of unchecked corporate greed and policies that favour the wealthy and powerful.

“People are feeling the pinch everywhere – whether it's affording groceries or keeping up with rent. It's impacting all of us. We need an economy for the people that ensures everyone can live with dignity, not just the wealthy few.

“No matter where you’re from or how much you earn, families should feel secure in their ability to provide for their basic needs and pursue their aspirations without constant fear of financial instability.”

GetUp is calling for immediate reforms to curb excessive corporate profits and ensure that basic necessities are accessible and affordable for all Australians.

