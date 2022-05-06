GetUp How-To-Vote cards preference candidates with strong climate, First Nations policies

May 6th 2022

GetUp has today released its how-to-vote cards for the upcoming federal election, preferencing candidates with strong policies on climate action, First Nations justice and economic inequality.



See our how-to-vote cards here.

Several thousand GetUp volunteers will be active handing out in 29 electorates and two Senate races across the country on Election Day, including:

Five marginal seats held by Labor – Macquarie, Eden-Monaro, Gilmore (NSW); Lyons (TAS); Corangamite (VIC)

– Macquarie, Eden-Monaro, Gilmore (NSW); Lyons (TAS); Corangamite (VIC) 16 marginal seats held by the Coalition – Mackellar, North Sydney, Reid, Page (NSW); Higgins, Casey, Flinders, Chisholm, Deakin, Goldstein, Kooyong (VIC); Brisbane, Ryan (QLD); Boothby (SA); Bass, Braddon (TAS)

– Mackellar, North Sydney, Reid, Page (NSW); Higgins, Casey, Flinders, Chisholm, Deakin, Goldstein, Kooyong (VIC); Brisbane, Ryan (QLD); Boothby (SA); Bass, Braddon (TAS) Six seats with a strong First Nations vote – Lingiari (NT); Leichhardt, Kennedy, Herbert (QLD); Durack (WA); Parkes (NSW)

– Lingiari (NT); Leichhardt, Kennedy, Herbert (QLD); Durack (WA); Parkes (NSW) Two Senate races in which the sixth seat will determine the composition of the crossbench – Tasmania, South Australia

GetUp National Director Paul Oosting said:

“GetUp is uniquely placed to campaign at polling booths with how-to-vote cards that give voters policy guidance on a range of issues.

“We are not a political party, which means we can cut through the partisan spin and get to the heart of issues. GetUp's non-partisan stance allows us to work with and critique all political parties and candidates without fear or favour.

“We know that handing out how-to-vote cards remains one of the most effective ways to empower a person to cast their vote for the issues they care about.

“Our how-to-votes cut through the spin from parties and candidates to give people clear guidance on where to direct their vote on issues like First Nations justice, economic inequality and climate action.

“From seats where so-called 'moderate' Liberals are under pressure from independents, to disaster-affected seats where communities have been left behind by the Morrison Government's shameful lack of assistance, our how-to-vote cards ask voters to cast their vote for climate leadership and a fairer society."

