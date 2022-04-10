GetUp lifts up leaders’ voices Morrison can’t ignore this election

Apr 10th 2022

As the federal election starter gun fires, the whole country continues to shoulder the burden of Scott Morrison’s failed or absent leadership.

Through three years of bushfires, drought, floods and the pandemic, everyday people on the frontlines of the crises have stepped up to show leadership in their communities. Together elders, nurses, firefighters, teachers, carers, our families, neighbours and friends have shown the leadership Morrison lacks.

This election GetUp is backing these everyday heroes who Morrison refuses to listen to. We’re pushing climate justice to the top of the election agenda, in target seats on the frontlines of the climate crisis where voters rank climate as a priority issue. We’re building electoral power for First Nations people to win stronger policies on remote housing, health equity and strong federal cultural heritage laws.

And we’re mobilising our one million member strong movement to do it!

The seats include:

Macquarie, Eden-Monaro, Gilmore, Ryan and Page – fire and flood-affected communities on the frontlines of the climate crisis.

Goldstein, Kooyong and Mackellar – where independents with strong climate platforms are challenging sitting members.

Lingiari, Leichhardt and Parkes – where housing, health equity, drought and fracking are huge issues with large First Nations communities whose vote is powerful.

GetUp’s Election Co-Director Larissa Baldwin said:

“This election our members are putting people back into politics, starting today with two snap community election BBQ rallies in the key seats of Goldstein and Leichhardt.

“We’re mobilising our members and volunteers to get out the vote, hold conversations with voters, friends and neighbours, put up yard signs, organise local events, chip in for billboards, and turn out on polling day in key seats across the country.

"The Morrison Government has let people down. From the bushfires, drought and floods to the pandemic, the Government acted to protect itself and its wealthy donors, and left people to fend for themselves in times of national crisis.

"That neglect was felt especially strongly by First Nations people across the country. Remote communities trying to keep COVID out were left to instigate their own lockdowns, with almost no government support.

“Right now we have people across the country still living in temporary housing after the bushfires and are evacuating from floods a second time. They feel let down by the absent leadership of this government.

“GetUp is backing the people the Morrison Government refuses to listen to. We’re amplifying the voices of people who stepped up in a crisis, and sharing their solutions to show voters what real vision and leadership looks like before they head to the polls.

“You can’t leave politics to politicians who are acting in the best interests of their corporate mates, or are held hostage by climate deniers in their own party.

"From now until election day, we'll be holding the Morrison Government accountable for the people it has abandoned – and working to make sure the next parliament gives those people the respect and support they deserve," said Larissa Baldwin.

