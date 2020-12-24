GetUp members bring holiday cheer to aged care residents in lockdown

Dec 24th 2020

With the holiday season fast approaching and many aged care homes still restricting visitors, we were afraid people in aged care wouldn't feel the holiday cheer.

So over 1000 GetUp members sprung into action and wrote heartfelt letters to people in aged care. After thousands of GetUp members stepped up during the first lockdown in March — setting up local community groups to find safe ways to support people who were isolated or in need — they wanted to reach out again to help people feel connected during the holiday season.

Books of all the letters have been (Covid-safely) delivered to aged care homes across the country — just in time for Christmas.

One of the messages, from Pat in Ferntree Gully, reads:

"I am someone who is quite saddened by the well-hidden lack of support aged care has been given over the years. People in these care facilities are people who have given of themselves to their communities over the years, and should be looked after and treasured. May this almost-post-Covid Christmas bring you hope and much joy."

GetUp Human Rights Campaigner Tessa Pang said:

"This has been a really tough year, especially for people living and working in aged care. A lot of people haven't been able to see their families and loved ones, and have been deprived of the companionship and entertainment they'd normally enjoy.

"We wanted to do something to bring a smile to people's faces, even in this really difficult time. Thousands of GetUp members took the time to write letters of warmth and love to total strangers. By sending those letters to aged care facilities around the country, we hope we can bring a little holiday cheer to people having a hard time.

"In a year full of heartache and disappointments, bringing a smile to people in aged care is the least we could do."

Media contact: Alex McKinnon 0411 829 334

Spokespeople:

Tessa Pang, Human Rights Campaigner at GetUp

Images available on request