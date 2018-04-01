GetUp members decide 2018 agenda

Apr 1st 2018

Dismantling corporate power and putting everyday people back at the centre of politics are the issues that top GetUp’s 2018 campaign agenda.

More than 22,000 GetUp members set the agenda by taking an intensive survey that asked how they think Australia could become more fair, flourishing and just.

They said they want to:

Stop Adani digging its Carmichael mine and protect the Great Barrier Reef;

Protect civil society and journalists from the Turnbull Government's legislative attacks;

Make corporate tax cheats pay their fair share of tax;

Secure a strong and independent federal corruption watchdog;

Ensure the evacuation of all refugees and people seeking asylum held on Manus Island and Nauru.

GetUp national director Paul Oosting said the high participation in the organisation's Vision Survey showed that everyday Australians want a say on the decisions that affect their lives because they don’t trust politicians to do it for them.

"While trust in politicians is at an all-time low and membership of political parties in free-fall, people's desire to have a say on the decisions that affect their lives has not diminished," he said.

More than a third of GetUp members are willing to take action offline (from visiting MPs to attending rallies) at a time when the campaigning body is expanding its volunteer network tenfold.

“We’ve shown that you don’t need a political party to be relevant or impactful. We will continue to show that this year, based on the priorities GetUp members have nominated in this Vision Survey," Mr Oosting said.

“In the face of greed and injustice and political inertia, we refuse to despair – we are ready to fight.”

More detail: https://vision2018.getup.org.au/