GetUp opposes Section 44 action against Frydenberg

Aug 2nd 2019

“The challenge against Josh Frydenberg on the grounds of dual citizenship is beyond offensive and we condemn it.

“No one should be denied a place in Parliament because their family was forced to flee the Holocaust.

*“*GetUp has never supported these citizenship challenges. They perpetuate deeply outdated views on citizenship and are used to discriminate against everyday people participating in politics.

"One of our great strengths as a country is to be home to people from all different backgrounds and circumstances, coming to build a better life. Right now some are being denied full access to our democracy thanks to this archaic and discriminatory provision in the constitution. It needs to go."