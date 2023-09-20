GetUp partnership with LUSH during Referendum shows powerful display of commitment to First Nations justice

Sep 20th 2023

This is a moment for companies to amplify First Nations voices, and back in calls for justice for First Nations people

From 21 September until 12 October, GetUp has partnered with Lush Cosmetics by platforming the stories of four First Nations women who share what the yes vote means to them, their communities and their field of work. Each story highlights how this moment of the Referendum is a step towards transformative change and justice for First Nations people.

Visitors entering the Lush stores across the country are offered tools encouraging conversations about the referendum with their peers.

Comments attributable to Amy Gordon, Gooreng Gooreng woman and Referendum Director at GetUp!:

“This is a moment for companies to amplify First Nations voices, and back in calls for justice for First Nations people. By providing the tools in store on how to have conversations about the Referendum with their friends and families, we’re hoping that people will make an informed decision at the polling booths and Write Yes.

“This is bigger than just the Referendum, and we have an opportunity as a country to show that we support the principle of First Nations people having a voice and say in the policies and laws that affect them. We know that when communities are involved in the design of laws and policies, we can achieve better outcomes.

Comments attributable to spokespeople below:

Tamika Sadler, Murri, Torres Strait and South Sea Islander woman and GetUp campaigner

“I’m sharing my story in this campaign because this moment that we’re in now could be a turning point for transformative change that mob have been calling for, for decades. This is a time for change, a time for truth telling and a time for Treaty.”

Maria Pyro, Garrwa woman

“I’m sharing my story in this campaign to project Country, our water and our songlines against fracking.”

Melissa Clarke, Ngarrindjeri, Kaurna and Wirangu woman

“I’m sharing my story in this campaign for justice, so we can listen to the First Nations advice being given to our governments. This is about respect, equality, justice and fairness - the things we hold as values in this beautiful country.”

Dr Jacquie Huggins, Bidjara and Birri Gubba Juru woman

“I’m sharing my story in this campaign because I want to see social justice and self determination for my people, and for those who fought before us.

Conversation guides and tools are in the stores so that anyone can start to have conversations with their families and friends about the role everyone has in shifting the status quo and making sure that First Nations people have a voice on the laws and policies that affect us, now and into the future.”

