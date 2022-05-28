GetUp searches for its next leader

May 28th 2022

After seven years at the helm building GetUp’s one million member strong progressive movement, Paul Oosting has announced he is stepping down as GetUp’s National Director.

After seven years at the helm building GetUp’s one million member strong progressive movement, Paul Oosting has announced he is stepping down as GetUp’s National Director.

For the past seven years Paul has worked alongside GetUp’s one million members and talented team of world class campaigners, organisers, technologists and analysts. Together, they have driven a progressive campaign agenda focused on enhancing participation in our democracy.

GetUp Chair Carla McGrath said:

“The Board has commenced the search for GetUp’s next National Director, as Paul Oosting's successful seven year term finishes at the start of July.

“Paul steered GetUp successfully through the federal election campaign using the raft of innovative campaign tactics and tools pioneered under his leadership.

"Together we put people back into politics to hold the failed Morrison government to account. We mobilised 2,000 volunteers to hand out half a million how-to-vote cards and have tens of thousands of powerful conversations about change, posted 260,000 letters and campaign materials to voters and held dozens of community forums and events.

“After such a huge election campaign win it’s the right time to announce the search for a new National Director to build on the strong foundation for success we have created together.

“On behalf of the Board I want to thank Paul for his commitment to building a strong, sustainable future for our progressive movement. Under his experienced leadership, GetUp has attracted 1.5 million people and received $67 million in donations to fund our campaigns, with a 74% growth in recurring income from regular donations. Paul leaves GetUp in the strongest position it has ever been.

“Our Co-Election Director and First Nations Justice Campaign Director Larissa Baldwin will remain at the helm as we search for GetUp's next National Director.

“We are searching for the right person with the vision and values to lead our organisation with people power, fairness and justice at its heart,” said Carla McGrath.

In an email to GetUp members today, GetUp National Director Paul Oosting said:

“I'm so grateful and humbled to have had the opportunity to lead this organisation and work with GetUp members. It gave me so much joy being out on booths with you over the weekend, handing out how to vote cards.

“I couldn't have hoped for a better time to hand things over. The possibilities that lay before the country and the role GetUp members can play in securing and being part of those solutions are phenomenal.

“This change of government, which we've played a significant role in creating, means that real and lasting progress on the issues we care about is finally possible.

“Now is the time to achieve our greatest ambitions – not just what people think is politically possible. Our vision for First Nations Justice, climate action, politics with integrity, and addressing inequality can and should shape where our nation goes now.

“Democracy belongs to everyone and it has been an honour and a privilege to build this incredible people powered movement over the past seven years,” said Paul Oosting.