GetUp slams gas corporations, supports price caps on gas and coal

Dec 13th 2022

Gas and coal corporations need to stop price gouging struggling families

GetUp supports the Albanese Government recalling parliament this Thursday to pass crucial legislation to help ease cost of living pressures by putting a cap on skyrocketing gas and coal prices.

Multinational gas corporations are enjoying record-breaking profits - a massive $140 billion this year alone -while people around the country struggle with energy bills, yet the corporations are crying poor and slamming the government's plan.

GetUp CEO Larissa Baldwin-Roberts said:

“Homes around the country will be relieved to know this government is listening and recognising the immediate need to tackle soaring energy costs through temporary price caps on coal and gas.

“It is completely unsurprising that gas corporations continue to mobilise against a national deal to impose price caps on coal and gas.

“Gas corporations have been using collusive behaviour and pushing up gas prices for decades, and have been allowed to greenwash their way through destroying Traditional Owners’ land, water and our climate.

“The federal government needs to stand up to dodgy deals from the gas industry and ignore the frenzy from their lobbyists, put a cap on gas and coal prices, and get on with the job of a rapid, fair transition to cheap, clean energy.

“Gas and coal corporations need to stop price gouging struggling families. The government must not provide more public funds to fossil fuel corporations.”

