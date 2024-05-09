GetUp slams Madeleine King's dangerous gas strategy

May 9th 2024

The Albanese Government must listen to communities and abandon this disastrous gas strategy.

Responding to the Albanese Government’s Future Gas Strategy released today, GetUp CEO Larissa Baldwin-Roberts said:

“Resource Minister Madeleine King’s full throated support for gas expansion – against clear opposition from Traditional Owners – risks water, Country, culture, and our climate.

“Water is life in remote First Nations communities. Traditional Owners have staunchly defended their Country and communities from fracking corporations for decades.

“Communities across the continent are already facing the impacts of climate change. Extreme floods, fires and heat are made worse by fracking and drilling polluting gas – a dangerous fossil fuel.

“Minister King’s strategy flies in the face of the Albanese Government’s election commitment to climate and First Nations justice.

“The Albanese Government must listen to communities and abandon this disastrous gas strategy.”

