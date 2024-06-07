GetUp slams NT Government’s reckless approval of Tamboran’s fracking plans

Jun 7th 2024

The NT’s track record on water regulation is abysmal, and only federal oversight can prevent further environmental catastrophe.

GetUp condemns Chief Minister Eva Lawler’s Labor Government and its outrageous decision to greenlight Tamboran Resources' Environmental Management Plan for the Shenandoah South E&A project. This approval comes two days after empire energy was found to have multiple water breaches. These projects in the Beetaloo Basin cannot be trusted to safeguard our precious water resources.

In a secretive deal signed in April 2024, Tamboran secured a 15-year supply agreement with the NT Government, bypassing competitive processes and transparency. This follows the NT Environment Protection Authority’s alarming decision to forgo a full environmental impact assessment, despite the known risks.

Amy Gordon, Gooreng Gooreng woman and Chief Campaigns Officer at GetUp, says, "The NT Government’s decision to side with Tamboran Resources is a catastrophic failure of leadership. Earlier this week we called out significant environmental breaches by Empire Energy during their fracking operations in the Beetaloo Basin which the government ignored.

“This approval not only jeopardises our vital water resources but also shows blatant disregard for the existing breaches made by energy companies in the Beetaloo and the rights and voices of Traditional Owners and local communities. This is environmental vandalism at its worst.”

GetUp calls on Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek to intervene immediately, and use the water trigger laws to ensure a thorough assessment of this project’s devastating potential on our water resources. The NT’s track record on water regulation is abysmal, and only federal oversight can prevent further environmental catastrophe.

"The approval of Tamboran’s fracking project without rigorous scrutiny is a slap in the face to Traditional owners and every Territorian who values our environment and our future," Gordon continued. "We call on Minister Plibersek to take bold action to protect our water and stop this destructive project in its tracks. The stakes for our climate and cultural heritage have never been higher."

GetUp continues to mobilise public pressure and grassroots action to halt fracking in the Beetaloo Basin. ”We will not rest until sustainable, community-driven energy solutions are prioritised over corporate greed and environmental destruction,” said Gordon.

Media contact: media@getup.org.au, +61 2 9274 9500