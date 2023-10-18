GetUp slams Price for Royal Commission being brought to Parliament

Oct 18th 2023

Jacinta Price has brought the proposal of a Royal Commission to parliament in a week where First Nations communities are hurting – showing that she is not fit to advocate for Indigenous Australians.

First Nations communities are trying to navigate the sadness and hurt felt by the loss and rejection of this referendum, the focus has to be on healing and showing up in support of First Nations leadership.

GetUp CEO and Widjabul Wia-bal woman Larissa Baldwin-Roberts said:

“Jacinta Price has lost touch with our reality - calling for a Royal Commission when First Nations communities are suffering is a despicable attack on our children and families.

“We need the government to show up and listen to what is happening right now in our communities in the wake of this referendum - to the devastation felt as a direct result of the divisive tactics and lies spread by Jacinta Price, Warren Mudine and Peter Dutton.

“These are the same tactics and lies that were weaponised against communities that resulted in the NT intervention.

“The government cannot stay silent, they must invest in and listen to community-led solutions and leadership to strengthen families and commit to deepening the understanding of and respect for First Nations culture and practices.

“There must be a reckoning and there must be truth-telling in this country.”

