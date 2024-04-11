GetUp stands firm to CLP Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price

Apr 11th 2024

This is about upholding democratic participation and we’re proud to be supporting Traditional Owners throughout this Middle Arm gas hub inquiry.

Supporting Traditional Owners and their fight for their rights and to have a say over their own lands has never been more important to GetUp members not just here in the Territory but across Australia.

Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price and the CLP can say whatever they want, we’ll continue to show up and advocate for Traditional Owners now and into the future.

GetUp CEO Larissa Baldwin-Roberts said:

“GetUp has been backing in Traditional Owners in the Northern Territory and campaigning against giant gas corporations for over a decade, and with more GetUp members in the Territory than the CLP we’ll continue this fight here and in Canberra until these sacred lands are safeguarded against any future gas expansion reliant on billions of dollars of taxpayers’ money.

“We have fought for this inquiry to be held here in Larrakia Country, to ensure that the families whose lands we stand on are heard during this critical time. A fight firmly focused on protecting Country, culture and all life that seeks a home on their lands.

