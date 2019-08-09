GetUp under attack again from the hard right

Aug 9th 2019

Afraid of being challenged or held to account, the hard-right are trying to shut down democratic participation.

Forcing the AEC to once again investigate GetUp’s independence is a political stitch-up and a waste of public money.

This would be the fourth attempt by the hard right to shut down independent grassroots campaigning. GetUp’s political independence was confirmed by the AEC as recently as February this year.

GetUp National Director Paul Oosting said the government is taking every step to shut down democratic participation.

“This is about more than just GetUp, this is a government bent on punishing disagreement and silencing dissent. Whether it’s raids on the press, the prosecution of whistleblowers, laws to shut down unions or attacks on the right to protest.

“GetUp’s political independence has already been confirmed by the AEC. We know that everyday people have an important place in our democracy and give them that opportunity to participate and hold politicians to account.

“It’s clear from their false claims about transparency that the government doesn’t even understand their own amendments to the Electoral Act.

“Under the Electoral Act GetUp is a Political Campaigner. We go above and beyond what the law requires us to report and have lifted the standards of transparency in politics. We wish the Liberal party would do the same.

“Politicians make decisions every day that affect our lives and our environment, why is the Liberal Party so afraid of being held to account and challenged by voters?

“Shock jocks and hard right politicians have pushed false and baseless claims against GetUp members because they have nothing else to offer.

“GetUp members are teachers and nurses, mums and dads, students and pensioners. We do not apologise for holding politicians and governments to account. It is who we are. It is what we do.

“Politics belongs to everyone, we’re not going anywhere.”