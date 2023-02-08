GetUp welcomes rejection of Clive Palmer coal mine near the Reef, calls for no new coal and gas

Feb 8th 2023

The federal environment minister has officially blocked mining magnate Clive Palmer's bid for a new Central Queensland coal mine

GetUp welcomes the federal government’s decision to reject the Clive Palmer-owned coal project north of Rockhampton. For the future of our oceans, our climate, and communities everywhere, this must be the first of many coal, oil and gas projects to be rejected.

After years of community opposition and over 22,000 GetUp members calling for it, the Environment Minister has followed the scientific advice and rejected the Clive Palmer-owned coal mine. At just 10km from the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area, the mine was a disastrous idea.

GetUp CEO, Larissa Baldwin-Roberts said:

“Even if the mine was 1000 kilometres from the Reef, burning its coal would still contribute to global heating, the Reef’s greatest threat. For the future of the Great Barrier Reef and the communities who love and depend on it, this must be the first of many coal, oil and gas projects to be rejected.

“We commend the Albanese Government for rejecting this coal mine and urge them to continue to reject all new coal and gas projects.

“If the government approves any new fossil fuel projects we won't reach our pollution reduction target of 43% and will have no clear path to net zero. New fossil fuel projects like Beetaloo fracking cannot get a free pass under the government’s changes to the Safeguard Mechanism, Australia’s laws to reduce climate pollution.

“The government must go further - the review into the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation legislation must include a climate trigger so we can ensure all projects are assessed on their contribution to the biggest challenge facing the Reef and other important places.

“Our current climate and environmental laws need to be strengthened for an era of escalating climate damage. Australians want to see urgent action on climate and that includes protecting our unique biodiversity through the EPBC Act.”

