GetUp’s Paul Oosting to address National Press Club

Oct 10th 2019

GetUp’s National Director Paul Oosting will address the National Press Club on Wednesday 16 October.

The speech “Politics Belongs to Everyone” will outline why we need more democracy, more transparency and more accountability - not less.

As armed police raid journalists, whistleblowers face appalling prison sentences, and the government attacks anyone who doesn't agree with them, it has never been so important for ordinary people to stand together and take action.

Paul Oosting has been GetUp’s National Director since 2016, driving GetUp’s work as a 1,000,000+ strong people-powered organisation that campaigns on building a more progressive Australia and bringing participation back into our democracy.

The press club address will begin at 12:30pm, with the speech to be broadcast live on ABC 1, ABC News 24 and Sky News.