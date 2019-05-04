Grassroots power to rival political parties on election day

May 4th 2019

In GetUp’s most ambitious election day effort to date, thousands of volunteers will hand out almost 800,000 independent guides to voting for the climate, our health and a fairer future.

A massive 1800 GetUp members have already volunteered to hand out information at 335 booths in 29 electorates across the country on May 18. By election day, it is expected this will be well over 2000 volunteers.

“We’ve cut through the spin to give people information they need to make their vote count on the issues that matter, like climate change,” GetUp national director Paul Oosting said.

Thirteen parties or candidates feature on the guides that show how people can vote for climate action and protecting our health.

“We have surveyed candidates and parties. Those who stacked up on the issues that matter to GetUp members and have demonstrated community support are included on our guides. In many cases there are three or four ways to vote for our issues, like making sure our future healthcare system is world-class and fully accessible to everyone.

“These are the most independent how-to-vote cards Australians will see at polling booths on election day. They empower voters to make their own choice by showing people between two and four options on how to make their vote count on an issue.”

In February, the Australian Electoral Commission declared GetUp's how-to-vote cards grounded in issues and consistent with its standing as an independent third party organisation.

“The information our thousands of volunteers will be handing out on election day can help frustrated voters ensure politicians create a safer climate for our kids, and properly fund essential services into the future,” Mr Oosting said.

GetUp volunteers will be active in 29 electorates on election day: Dawson; Dickson; Moncrieff; Menzies; Flinders; Fremantle; Kooyong; Corio; Cook; Hughes; Robertson; Warringah; Cowper; Hume; Wentworth; Cunningham; Macquarie; Newcastle; Page; Canning; Pearce; Canberra; Bean; Fenner; Boothby; Grey; Mayo; Clark and Franklin.

Thirteen parties or candidates are on GetUp how-to-vote cards: Labor Party; Centre Alliance; Derryn Hinch’s Justice Party; Greens; Anthony Pesec; Julia Banks; Susan Moylan-Coombs; Zali Steggall; Oliver Yates; Huw Kingston; Andrew Wilkie; Rob Oakeshott; and Kerryn Phelps.

GetUp surveyed and researched parties and candidates across 37 different policy areas and assessed the strength of those policies and demonstrated community support. You can access individual survey responses and GetUp’s policy scorecard here: howtovote.getup.org.au

GetUp does not make preference deals with parties or candidates.

For more information on why GetUp hands out how-to-vote cards and the factors that determine featured parties and candidates, party and candidate rankings and policy ratings visit: howtovote.getup.org.au