Greg Hunt the next GetUp target

Mar 14th 2019

Flinders MP Greg Hunt, the numbers man for Peter Dutton’s failed leadership coup, is GetUp’s latest federal election target.

Speaking at the launch event at the Peninsula Community Theatre in Mornington, GetUp campaigner Jake Wishart told a packed house GetUp members would talk to tens of thousands of voters in Flinders about Greg Hunt’s terrible record on climate change.

“Greg Hunt’s repeated attempts to block urgent action on climate change puts him at complete odds with voters in Flinders and it’s time he was turfed out,” Mr Wishart said.

“As Environment Minister, he ignored advice from his own department and gave federal environmental approval for Adani, at the time Australia's largest proposed coal mine.

“More recently as Health Minister, he voted against giving sick children and refugees urgent medical care through the medivac bill.

“Mr Hunt was also Peter Dutton’s right hand man in their coup to knife Malcolm Turnbull for daring to act on the climate chaos impacting our lives.

“Unseating Mr Hunt and his hard-right mates will unlock the deadlock stopping Parliament from acting on climate change, treating refugees humanely and cleaning up our political system and economy so that people are put before profits. It’s time to ditch Dutton’s deputy.”