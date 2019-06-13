Handing Adani Queensland’s water a sick mistake during gruelling drought

Jun 13th 2019

While Queensland suffers through prolonged and intense drought, the Federal Government and Adani have been riding roughshod over proper process and silencing community voices.

Given Adani and the Morrison government’s farcical process, there must be an immediate pause on any further water approvals.

**GetUp’s Queensland State Director Ellen Roberts says Adani’s bid for billions of litres of Queensland’s precious water has been a farce from start to finish. **

“The Morrison Government already rushed through one groundwater approval for Adani on the eve of the election without adequate information, strongarming the CSIRO into endorsing a plan they weren’t even able to see in full.

“Now, the Morrison Government is so desperate to hand over Queensland’s water to Adani they have disregarded a legal obligation{: target="_blank"} by ignoring thousands of public submissions.

“This is part of an alarming trend of Adani and the Morrison Government to silence critics{: target="_blank"} and community voices as they ride roughshod over proper process.

“Thankfully the court has intervened to force the Morrison government to go back to the drawing board.

“This is the same company who is currently under investigation for illegally drilling into Queensland aquifers {: target="_blank"}at a time when 65% of Queensland is in drought”

“Time and time again Adani has shown that it can’t be trusted to follow the law and protect Queensland’s groundwater.“Given Adani and the Morrison government’s farcical process, there must be an immediate pause on any further water approvals.”