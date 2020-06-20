International Day of Solidarity for Black Lives Matter

Jun 20th 2020

Today is a day of international solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement. GetUp and Colour Code members have signed on to an international statement joining people in 19 countries calling for real political action to protect Black Lives.

This global movement resonates deeply with the hundreds of years of systemic racism, violence and deaths in custody First Nations people have endured in Australia. 437 First Nations people have been killed in custody since 1991 and not a single person has ever been convicted.

GetUp's First Nations Campaign Director Larissa Baldwin said:

“There has never been a more important time to talk about the ongoing racism and violence that First Nations people face. It’s time for leadership and it’s time for action,” said Larissa Baldwin.

Colour Code Campaigner Anisha Senaratne said:

“Today is a day of international solidarity, with June-teenth marking the end of slavery in the United States, and protests and actions taking place across the world.

“This moment was sparked by the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, but it is grounded in hundreds of years of systemic racism, state and police violence, and economic inequality.

“This is an unprecedented moment in time for people across the world to stand united in support of justice for Black communities everywhere.

“The past few weeks has shown us what can be achieved through our collective power with campaigns around the world, long-fought by Black advocates and communities, being won and laws being changed.

“And this is just the beginning,” said Anisha Senaratne.

This global statement of solidarity will be printed in newspapers around the world including the New York Times, the Sydney Morning Herald and the Australian Financial Review.