It’s time to include young people in our politics!

Jan 28th 2018

Thursday, 28th June



Lowering the voting age in Australia to 16-years-old will bolster our democracy and give young people a greater chance to shape their future.

GetUp national director Paul Oosting said young people deserve to be heard.

"Young people across Australia are champing at the bit to enrol and have their voice heard – we saw this when tens of thousands enrolled to vote in the marriage equality plebiscite.

"When we talk to young people, it's clear they feel excluded from the political process because they have no say in who represents them in Parliament.

“It’s young people who will inherit the society and the natural world older generations leave behind. It makes sense for them to have a say on the way we treat our environment and what we build the future.

“So many of Australia’s current economic policies disproportionately disadvantage younger generations - for example, negative gearing has made it near impossible for first home buyers to crack into the market. Gone are the days of free education and at the same time income support services aren’t enough to allow many of us to train and study.

“Just because membership of political parties is in free-fall, don't for a second think people aren't interested in having a say on the decisions that affect their lives.

“Just last year an extraordinary 65,000 18 to 24 year olds enrolled to have their say in the marriage equality plebiscite. Thousands more volunteered to tell Parliament to vote Yes.

“Democracy wins when young people are included.’’