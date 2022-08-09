Justice for Walker - a family seeking answers

Aug 9th 2022

With this explainer video, we intend to help raise awareness about the importance of this Coronial Inquest

The Yuendumu community is grieving and seeking answers after a Northern Territory police officer Zachary Rolfe fatally shot their son, Kumanjayi Walker - echoing a long history of police violence against First Nations people.

Walker’s family and the entire Yuendumu Community are coming together to continue the fight for justice with a coronial inquest set to take place in Mparntwe (Alice Springs), a 300km drive from Yuendumu.

The family and community still have so many questions not answered, they are grieving. In order to seek these answers they need to attend the Inquest and have their voices heard to ensure this colossal injustice never happens again.

Producers have been in Yuendumu this week gathering Walker's story, as told by his family and the Community where he grew up.

With this explainer video, we intend to help raise awareness about the importance of this Coronial Inquest whilst gathering enough funds to support the family’s continued fight for justice.

Hosted by Kumanjayi Walker’s cousin Samara Fernandez-Brown, this video tells their story, a story of a community left devastated by loss, by grief, by a broken system that killed Kumanjayi Walker, silenced their story and failed them every step of the way.

We urge you to share this story, to speak up for justice and help Kumanjayi Walker’s family to get to the coronial inquest.

ENDS



CONTENT WARNING: This video contains the image of an Aboriginal person who has passed <video>>>Donate to help the Parrunpurru Committee and wider Yuendumu family attend the coronial inquest<<

Notes to Editors:

This GoFundMe is to cover lawyers, travel from Yuendumu to Alice where the coronial inquest is taking place, accomodation and food for Parrumpurru Committee and other family to attend the courts so that they can get a full understanding of what went wrong when Kumanjayi was killed by Zachary Rolfe.

Media contact: media.yuendumu@gmail.com