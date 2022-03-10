Kumanjayi Walker’s families and community denied justice

Mar 10th 2022

We stand in solidarity with Kumajayi Walker’s families and the Yuendumu and Warlpiri communities

Today we stand in solidarity with Kumajayi Walker’s families and the Yuendumu and Warlpiri communities who have been denied justice after he was fatally shot by a police officer in Yuendumu in 2019.

Australia’s brutal and racist policing and criminal justice system continues to overwhelmingly target First Nations people at no consequence. Today, another family and community has been robbed of justice.

GetUp First Nations Justice Director Larissa Baldwin said:

“My heart is with Kumanjayi Walker’s families, and the Yuendumu and Warlpiri communities today. Yet again a police officer has been found not guilty for killing a First Nations person. This verdict is shattering.

“We have seen the strength and resilience of these communities over the past two years as they’ve relentlessly fought for justice. This verdict is gut-wrenching, and it is this country’s racist criminal justice system that robbed them of the justice they deserve.

“What happened to Kumanjayi Walker is too common in our communities and it must end. It’s been 30 years since the Royal Commission, governments refuse to implement its recommendations and as a result 500 First Nations families have been torn apart by deaths in custody - without a single conviction. No justice.

“What we’ve seen today is a deep and hurtful injustice that is being felt by our communities across the country. No more commissions, no more inquiries. Time to treat Aboriginal deaths in custody like the national crisis that it is.

“I stand with Yuendumu. The fight for justice does not end here.”



