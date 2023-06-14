Labor breaks promise to Traditional Owners

Jun 14th 2023

"As the planning of the Middle Arm project remains in the early stages, the Australian Government does not support a Senate Review of this project at this time" - Anthony Chisholm

GetUp is alarmed to hear that yesterday, Labor blocked the progression of a critical Senate inquiry into the controversial Middle Arm gas hub development in Darwin. The inquiry was part of a suite of recommendations from the recent Beetaloo inquiry, which Labor supported just two months ago.

GetUp’s CEO and Widjabul Wia-bal woman Larissa Baldwin-Roberts said:

“Yesterday, the Albanese Government broke a massive promise. They continue to let down Traditional Owners.

“It seems Labor has forgotten the mandate on which they were elected just over a year ago. They supported the Beetaloo inquiry and the recommendation that the Middle Arm gas hub undergo additional scrutiny just two months ago.

“Catherine King was caught out granting $1.5 billion in public funds to allow Tamboran to export more than six million tonnes of fracked gas every single year.

“King tried to hide the truth, and now she’s running from accountability. We all deserve a government who keeps their promises to protect Country and ensure a safe future for all of us.”

M﻿edia contact: Amy Morgan, media@getup.org.au