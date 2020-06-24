Labor’s support for clean energy agencies signals a bright future, but must move beyond gas

Jun 24th 2020

GetUp welcomes Labor’s position on securing the future of the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC). Both agencies have invested billions in successful clean energy projects around the country, creating thousands of regional jobs.

Any bipartisan energy policy must have strong public investment in renewable energy research and development at its core, if Australia is to make a fast transition to a clean energy economy.

However, any support for expanding the gas industry is a dangerous price to pay for bipartisanship – ensuring we miss our Paris targets and are left with stranded assets as the world moves to cheaper clean energy.

GetUp’s National Director Paul Oosting said:

“We welcome Labor’s support for our clean energy agencies that have had such success in bringing down power prices and creating renewable jobs.

“Maintaining the integrity of the Australian Renewable Energy Agency and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation is a vital step for any government to hasten our transition to renewable energy.

“We need a rapid shift beyond fossil fuels, locking in technologies that create clean energy from the sun and wind, to deliver a safer climate future.

“With the right support for clean energy in place, there’s no market for the dying gas industry.

“Labor should rule out any support for expansion of the polluting gas industry as part of its bid for a bipartisan energy policy, and push for more ambitious emission targets.

“Any support for the Government’s technology roadmap must rule out financially unviable gas projects that would require billions of dollars of public investment to prop them up.

“We know the majority of Australians are looking to the government to keep us safe with new solutions to the climate crisis, and want public money spent on renewable energy that will deliver sustainable jobs.

“A safe climate future is worth fighting for,” said Paul Oosting.