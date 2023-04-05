Liberals to campaign for a ‘no’ campaign

Apr 5th 2023

"Dutton and the Liberal party are wrecking a moment to unite the country and recognise First Nations voices"

Liberals have announced they will actively campaign for a ‘no’ campaign, denying First Nations people the opportunity to influence policies that impact them in the highest office.

First Nations communities have strongly rejected symbolic constitutional recognition. This referendum is about allowing a representative body of First Nations people to influence policies at the highest level of government in the country.

GetUp CEO and Widjabul Wia-bal woman Larissa Baldwin-Roberts said:

"Dutton and the Liberal party are wrecking a moment to unite the country and recognise First Nations voices.

“In true form, Dutton is amplifying the politics in this campaign and creating a divide. Dutton is not fit to be a leader of the Liberals which is lacking in voter support from a party struggling to find a conscience.

“The GetUp movement will campaign for ‘yes’ and continue building the momentum towards Treaty, land rights and truth telling in this country.

“First Nations people at the most foundational level should be able to provide input on every aspect of government decision making that relates to their lives, and this would be achieved through constitutionally assured representation.”

ENDS

Media contact: Amy Morgan, +61 2 8188 2870, media@getup.org.au