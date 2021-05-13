Massive new Sydney mural shows Morrison Government's attacks on press freedom

May 13th 2021

The Morrison Government’s ongoing attacks on journalism are on display in the heart of Sydney, in a brand new mural commissioned by GetUp.

Staring down on Central Station, the mural depicts Prime Minister Scott Morrison reading a redacted copy of the *Democracy Daily*, treading on a pile of newspapers, while rocking a “How Good Is Press Freedom” daggy dad cap.

The mural was funded by 6,192 GetUp members across the country to send an inescapable message of support for press freedom and political accountability.

GetUp’s Media and Democracy Campaign Director Chandi Bates said:

"As our mural stares down on Sydney’s Central Station, we’re asking Scott Morrison: How good is press freedom?

“This Government has launched an all-out-assault on the press that aims to shock journalists into silence and threatens the public's right to know, whether it’s overseeing police raids on the ABC; secret trials against whistleblowers; or sweeping surveillance laws that could land journalists in jail for refusing to reveal their sources.

“In just the last few months, we've seen ABC journalists attacked on-air and taken to court by government ministers.

“Our democracy depends on free and fearless journalism. That's why GetUp members across the country are standing up for public interest journalism with this inescapable message of support for press freedom and political accountability."

Media contact: Alex McKinnon 0411 829 334

Spokespeople: Chandi Bates, GetUp’s Media and Democracy Campaign Director

More images available on request.