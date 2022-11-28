Media Statement: David Littleproud, Pauline Hanson and the Nationals are on the wrong side of history

Nov 28th 2022

Widjabul Wiabal woman and GetUp CEO Larissa Baldwin-Roberts said:

“David Littleproud's announcement is incredibly alarming, it is racist - it entirely discounts what is at stake here and has no place in our Parliament.

“We have an opportunity to draw a line in the sand and to begin to break down systemic racism that fans ignorant, prejudiced views like the National Party leader which we’ve heard today.

“We recognise that this is not the view of the people who voted in the federal election - the referendum provides us all with an opportunity to vote with us and not with these politicians or parties.

“It is time to address the growing inequality in this country that First Nations people and communities face and to have deep conversations about what our democracy looks like. Our vision for a fair and flourishing Australia has truth-telling, treaty and self-determination as its foundation.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity to address the barriers that create inequality, to protect our cultural heritage, our water, our children and our land. This No campaign will derail and irreparably damage the fights for treaty, land rights and truth telling in this country - and Littleproud knows this.

“David Littleproud, Pauline Hanson and The Nationals MPs are on the wrong side of history. GetUp speaks for over a million members who are prepared to right the wrongs of our past - to stand with us and do the work that politicians are not brave enough to do. This is what will set the course for equality and justice and create a better future for us all.”

