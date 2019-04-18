Melissa Price must resign, Adani’s approvals must be revoked

Apr 18th 2019

Explosive leaked documents{: target="_blank"} reveal Environment Minister Melissa Price has been caught red-handed pressuring Adani’s groundwater approval to be rubber stamped despite “serious flaws” that would allow Adani to breach the conditions of its approval.

Worse, it exposes that the Environment Minister then lied to the public and said the independent scientists fully endorsed the plan when they hadn’t even been allowed to see it in full.

GetUp Environmental Justice Campaign Director Sam Regester called on Scott Morrison to revoke Adani’s approval and for Price to resign immediately.

“The government strong-armed scientists to endorse Adani’s plan, despite the irreversible damage the coal mine could have on drought-stricken Queensland,” he said.

“From start to finish, this entire process has been rotten to its core. Adani’s cheerleaders in Parliament have bullied, blustered and now lied for this rotten mine.

“Nothing will stop them. Not science. Not the precious groundwater at serious risk. Not proper process. Not Adani’s seeming inability to follow the law.

“There is nothing about this process that doesn’t reek of undue influence and cronyism.

“If Scott Morrison had a shred of credibility, he’d revoke Adani’s approval and ask for Minister Price’s immediate resignation.

“The Labor Party must immediately commit to reviewing the whole approval, it’s the only responsible thing to do.”