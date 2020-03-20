National launch of viralkindness.org.au

Mar 20th 2020

We will get through this together, apart.

A new national #ViralKindness hub - viralkindness.org.au - has launched today to coordinate the community care groups springing up across the country to support people in need and in self-isolation during the coronavirus crisis.

Anyone in Australia who is keen to lend a hand can start a new community care group, add an existing group, or find a local group. People in self-isolation can quickly find someone local to help.

Whether it’s shopping for food, picking up medicine or a regular check in call – there’s so many ways to spread kindness to those who need it. Anyone wanting to help out in their own neighbourhood can download a #ViralKindness postcard and letterbox their street.

The #ViralKindness hub connects community-led groups and lists them in one central place. It’s powered by GetUp.

GetUp's National Director Paul Oosting said:

“Amidst the fear and uncertainty, we are inspired by the growing number of local community groups coming together to spread kindness.

“The #ViralKindness hub connects like-minded people who want to start a local group. By crowdsourcing what is already working well, anyone can get fast, reliable advice about helping people who are self-isolating.

“We don’t know how long this crisis will last, but we do know that people power will have an important part to play, and we are right behind the community.“In a recent survey, thousands of GetUp members told us loud and clear they wanted to spread kindness, not fear.

“Inspired by the heartwarming viral kindness postcard in the UK, and the Australian community groups who followed suit, we saw a need to coordinate the growing community response and we jumped to action.

“GetUp is uniquely placed to coordinate the community effort, as a million strong member based organisation with community organising and digital campaigning at its heart.

“In the UK the #ViralKindness postcard has seen over 1,700 local groups started in less than a week.

“We’re safer apart but stronger together. We’ll be here as long as we’re needed,” said Paul Oosting.