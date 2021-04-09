New GetUp video exposes the Morrison Government’s problem with men

Apr 9th 2021

A new video from GetUp has exposed just how deep the Morrison Government’s problem with misogyny goes – in their own words:

"She is a mad f**king witch."

"The truth is women are stupid and that's that."

"I've heard you're feisty.”

Every one of these statements was said by current members of the Morrison Government.

GetUp Democracy Campaign Director Chandi Bates said:

“The Morrison Government can’t be trusted to fix this problem. They are the problem.

“Every word in this video was said by a current member of the Morrison Government about women, or to women. The same government that wants us to trust them with solving the problem of misogyny on a national scale.

“This Government has a proven track record of failing women. They’re responsible for policies that actively entrench inequality and words that perpetuate a deep-seated culture of misogyny.

“It failed the 1.15 million women plunged into uncertainty when the JobSeeker rate was cut beneath the poverty line.

“It failed survivors of sexual assault and harassment when Christian Porter and Linda Reynolds retained powerful Cabinet positions.

“And it will fail women experiencing domestic violence until it delivers desperately needed funding for women's refuges — refuges that, just yesterday, have warned they may be forced to cut staff.

“Without action, Morrison’s words are meaningless. Worse still, they sit alongside words from within his own ranks that perpetuate the problem.”

Watch the full video here.

