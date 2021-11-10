New poll shows soaring support for federal ICAC with teeth

Nov 10th 2021

Recent political scandals have dramatically increased support among voters of all stripes for a strong national anti-corruption watchdog, according to new polling released by GetUp today.

Research conducted by uCommunications found overwhelming support for a strong national anti-corruption watchdog, including among Coalition, Labor, Greens, One Nation and United Australia Party voters.

More than 85% of voters support a national anti-corruption watchdog, including more than 74% of Coalition voters

The polling also showed significant public support for a much stronger anti-corruption watchdog than the Morrison Government's proposed integrity commission, which would not hold public hearings, launch its own investigations, or issue public findings.

More than 77% of voters support a national anti-corruption watchdog being able to hold public hearings, including more than 59% of Coalition voters More than 83% of voters agree that members of the public should be able to refer cases to a national anti-corruption watchdog, including more than 75% of Coalition voters

GetUp Economic Fairness Campaign Director Rafi Alam said:

"The writing's on the wall for the Morrison Government. People from every side want a national anti-corruption watchdog with teeth to clean up federal politics, and every new political scandal only increases public support.

"Whether it's Christian Porter's blind trust, Bridget McKenzie's sports rorts, or the ongoing car park rorts controversy, voters are sick and tired of the scandal that plagues politics.

“Every time a politician makes headlines for the wrong reasons, support goes up for a strong national anti-corruption body to clean up Federal Parliament.

"Past polling shows there's been strong support for a national anti-corruption body for a long time. This polling shows that voters are paying attention to recent political scandals, and they believe federal politicians must be held to the same standards as their state counterparts.

"Every time a politician gets caught doing something dodgy, they make the case for a national anti-corruption body stronger. The longer the Morrison Government refuses to accept this reality, the more it will hurt them in the long run.

“A national anti-corruption watchdog with teeth is a long overdue way to restore trust in politics."

