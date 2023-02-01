No amount of political donation can ever buy the rights to frack Beetaloo

Feb 1st 2023

"In the year of the Voice, we are calling for Traditional Owners to be heard"

New donation records reveal fossil fuel corporations donated a whopping $2.3 million to Labor, Liberal and National parties in the year leading up to the last election.

This includes $200,000 from Beetaloo frackers Tamboran and $113,970 from oil and gas lobbyists APPEA - both of which have been massive supporters of the new Middle Arm gas and petrochemicals hub on Darwin.

GetUp CEO and proud Widjabul Wia-bul Larissa Baldwin-Roberts said:

“The political donation figures published today by the Australian Electoral Commission highlight that our democracy is for sale.

“Tamboran asks the Federal Government for public money to frack the Beetaloo Basin, gets that public money, then donates hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Federal Government.

“This comes at the expense of Aboriginal communities who have been saying no to fracking their land for over a decade. If this doesn't tell you the system is broken, I don't know what does.

“Tamboran Resources are one of the key players facing scrutiny from the Senate inquiry into oil and gas exploration and production in the Beetaloo Basin. We are still awaiting the delayed report which is now due on 14 February.

“The government must not provide more public funds to fossil fuel corporations. We need to stand strong against these multinational giants to protect our sacred country, water, communities and their future.

“In the year of the Voice, we are calling for Traditional Owners to be heard - to put an end to fracking in the Beetaloo and instead invest in the basic services Aboriginal communities have been demanding for years - housing and health.”

